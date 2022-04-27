More on the Horizon in Crystal Lake

Crystal Lake has quickly translated demand into substantial growth – filling key commercial corridors, encouraging reinvestment in multiple shopping centers and developing new sites with residential, retail and restaurant options.

Housing is booming with a new array of modern living options. More than 1,000 new housing units are anticipated to be added to the Crystal Lake community in the next few years. From single-family homes in the 500-unit subdivision named Woodlore Estates by Lennar to luxury apartments in the 280-unit development called The Springs of Three Oaks by Continental Properties, there is no shortage of options for your family. Another new option coming to Crystal Lake is Redwood of Crystal Lake, adjacent to The Springs of Three Oaks, a 304 ranch townhome-style apartment complex.

Church Street Apartments, formerly a Lutheran church and school was converted into 32 units of apartments and two duplexes, near Downtown Crystal Lake. Now Hamilton Partners teamed up with Harlem Irving to develop 48 apartments and 51 townhomes at the corner of Main Street and Crystal Lake Avenue in Downtown. Additionally, a 30-acre, mixed-use development next to the pristine Three Oaks Recreation Area along the main commercial corridor is being planned adding even more options with new housing, restaurants and retail.

Crystal Lake continues to be a strong magnet for national and regional retailers. Edge Fitness opened a 40,000 square-foot premier fitness facility. Guzman Y Gomez, an Australian based restaurant that puts their spin on tacos, burritos, nachos and more, is slated to begin construction later this year. Local entrepreneurs expanded dining choices with the opening of an Indian restaurant Jalsa Bar & Restaurant, Japanese and Sushi restaurant like Sushi U, barbeque at Moontime Smokin’ Que and Tex-Mex at Chingon Tex-Mex BBQ. New businesses continue to open in Crystal Lake and are giving you more options than ever before.

Learn more at ClearlyCrystalLake.com.