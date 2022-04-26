Education seminars planned in May to observe National Military Caregivers Month

In honor of May’s designation as National Military Caregivers Month, the McHenry County Veterans Assistance Commission wants to show appreciation and provide resources for those hidden heroes who care for the nation’s elderly and disabled veterans.

To that end, the VAC plans to offer a series of free weeklong virtual educational seminars. beginning Monday, May 23.

Michael A. Iwanicki, superintendent of the McHenry County Veterans Assistance Commission, said a variety of topics will be covered, including information on comprehensive caregiver support, the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) at the Lovell Federal Healthcare Center, legal issues to consider while aging, the VA Fiduciary Milwaukee Pension Center, VA benefits, Medicaid and Medicaid Advantage, and veterans resources updates, among others.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, there are more than five million caregivers of veterans in the United States who make immeasurable sacrifices to care for the nation’s heroes. Often, they were unexpectedly thrust into the position by unexpected injury or illness.

The Veterans Assistance Commission of McHenry County, launched in 1989 to serve as a central benefits office thanks to the combined efforts of the county’s military service organizations, more recently started the Caregiver Relief Veterans Assistance program to assist those who are caring for a veteran or the veteran’s spouse. The goal of the program is to provide the caregiver a break so he or she can go to their own appointments, get help with cleaning, etc.

Need is determined with the assistance of the VAC’s Senior Advocate partners.

To learn more about the VAC or to make an appointment, call the office at (815) 334-4229.