Raue Center for the Arts Welcomes Comic Pat McGann on June 11th!

On June 11, 2022 at 8 p.m., popular comedian Pat McGann will take the stage at Raue Center! Quickly rising as one of the sharpest stand-up comics in the world, McGann is a 1994 graduate of Marist High School who attended the University of Dayton and became a paper and packaging salesman. In 2007, at age 31, McGann quit his job to follow his pipe dream of becoming a stand-up comedian.

According to McGann, he originally planned to be a comedy writer, but then thought if he was going to write material he may as well perform it himself. Utilizing observational humor, he typically jokes about his life on Chicago’s South Side with his wife and three young children.

McGann started out with open mics at Zanies Comedy Club and was soon offered the role of House MC. Fun fact: he’s built a relationship with the Chicago White Sox by creating an annual comedy night for players and their wives.

“It’s been so great to see Pat’s career take off over the years,” said Richard Kuranda, Executive Director of Raue Center for the Arts. “He’s really a great guy on stage and off. He’s coming off of sold-out shows at the Vic, Caroline’s in NYC, and touring with Sebastian worldwide. His special on Amazon is hysterical. Now is your chance to see him back here again at the Raue!”

In 2017, McGann began touring as the opening act for Sebastian Maniscalco, moving with him from clubs to theaters and then to arenas, including four sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden. McGann’s impressive resume includes performances on The Late Show with David Letterman (where he made his network television debut), The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Montreal’s famed Just For Laughs Festival, Gilda’s LaughFest, The Great American Comedy Festival, and the Nashville Comedy Festival.

