In honor of Volunteer Appreciation Month: thank one, become one

Spring has sprung, which means longer days, milder temperatures, and a chance to thank the individuals in your community who are changing the world by volunteering.

April is National Volunteer Month, and the Senior Care Volunteer Network couldn’t be more grateful for the many people who annually give their time to make a difference in the lives of McHenry County’s older adult population.

Since 1998, SCVN’s mission has been to help seniors maintain their independence, dignity, and quality of life by remaining in their own homes or the home of a loved one for as long as possible.

And volunteers help the agency achieve that mission by providing services such as transportation to and from appointments and community activities, friendly visits, minor home repairs, group yardwork projects, medical equipment loans, shopping trips, and resource and referral assistance all at absolutely no charge to the senior or their families.

McHenry County has the fourth fastest-growing senior population in the state and research indicates this population will grow 157% by 2030. To that end, as more of McHenry County’s community reaches retirement age, SCVN’s need for volunteers becomes even more critical.

This month, in addition to celebrating SCVN’s volunteers, consider becoming one yourself if you aren’t one already. Only an hour of your time is needed to make a difference in the life of a McHenry County senior and you can have full control of when you volunteer and what you volunteer to do.

SCVN’s website portal system allows individuals to scroll through all of the current requests and choose what fits their lifestyle and schedule.

For more information or to complete an online volunteer application, visit https://scvnmchenrycounty.org/volunteer-form/.