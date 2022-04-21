Supportive Rehab Therapies for Traumatic Brain Injuries and Epilepsy

Physical, occupational and speech therapies offer a range of support for individuals with epilepsy or traumatic brain injuries.

Seizures seen in epilepsy are caused by disturbances in the electrical activity of the brain. The seizures in epilepsy may be related to a brain injury, genetics, immune, brain structure or metabolic cause, but most of the time the cause is unknown.

Mild traumatic brain injury may affect your brain cells temporarily. More-serious traumatic brain injury can result in bruising, torn tissues, bleeding and other physical damage to the brain. These injuries can result in long-term complications.

Community Supportive Services at Independence Health & Therapy in Woodstock are designed to help clients achieve independence through skills development and support. These services allow clients to work one-on-one with a mental health professional in their preferred setting.

Qualifying individuals are typically clients with a severe mental health diagnosis, or medical condition such as epilepsy or traumatic brain injury.

At Independence Health & Therapy, Physical, Occupational, and Speech Therapy clients receive ample time with their therapist to ensure the maximum program benefit. Therapists see one client at a time, and when needed, work in concert with one another to ensure clients receive the comprehensive care they need.

Children and adults who have disorders or traumatic brain injuries that affect movement or coordination can be referred to physical therapists. PT can help improve mobility through various methods like stretching, exercise and skills development. This type of therapy can also help people improve their balance, coordination and learn safer ways of walking.

Occupational therapy is beneficial to help individuals with epilepsy perform their everyday tasks safely and as independently as possible. These therapists provide techniques to improve fine motor skills like writing, buttoning clothes and picking up small objects.

Many forms of epilepsy impact a range of functions, including those involving language. According to the Epilepsy Foundation, people with epilepsy may have language problems that arise from an underlying neurological problems, or seizures affecting language areas of the brain.

Independence Health & Therapy: 2028 N. Seminary Ave,. Woodstock, IL 60098, 815-338-3590, www.IndependenceHealth.org



