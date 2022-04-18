Raue Center Welcomes Season 13 American Idol Winner Caleb Johnson!

Raue Center for the Arts is excited to announce that Caleb Johnson, Season 13 winner of American Idol, will perform on its historic stage on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 8 p.m.! Johnson, known for his powerful voice and his soulful Southern Rock tunes, has toured with Kiss, Cheap Trick, Joan Jett, and Sammy Hagar, among others.

After his big American Idol win in 2014, Johnson performed with the American Idols Live! Tour that hit 40 cities in three months. He also went on to record his debut album Testify. His sole mission is to spread the gospel of Rock and Roll, and certainly does so with his thunderous voice and magnetic stage presence, especially when performing the biggest Rock hits of Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, Meatloaf, and more.

After fulfilling his American Idol contract obligations, Johnson was free to represent his own musical interests, leading him to create his own record label. His critically acclaimed 2019 album Born From Southern Ground showcases a more authentic version of himself that includes a balance between Blues, Gospel, and Rock. Johnson’s standout chops were soon lending a hand to other creative projects, including as frontman for the new version of Meatloaf, called Bat, and as one of the vocalists chosen to tour with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Hot off the heels of Born From Southern Ground, Johnson is back with a new album titled Mountain Mojo Vol. 1. Recorded in three whirlwind days at Nashville’s legendary Blackbird Studios, Johnson created what could be his best record to date. Enlisting the best of the best to back him on this new album, Johnson’s studio band includes Nashville’s finest studio musicians and some of the biggest names in Rock. The combination creates a unique, soulful, southern, hard-rocking sound.

Tickets can be purchased for $20 or $25, and RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount. To purchase tickets, or for more information, please contact:

Raue Center for the Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org