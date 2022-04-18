Benefits of Holding Your Real Estate in a Trust

One way to protect yourself, your family, your homes, and your legacy is to utilize a trust for your real estate holdings. Real estate encompasses not just your primary residence, but also any vacation homes or rental properties you own. It’s important to understand the various benefits for each type of property held in a trust.

“Your primary residence receives special tax treatment, so you should carefully consider how it is owned,” explained Adam Diamond, an attorney with Diamond Real Estate Law. “For a married couple in Illinois, you can transfer ownership of your primary residence to a joint revocable trust and keep ‘tenancy of the entirety’ protection. This offers protection from creditors, other than federal tax liens. It allows automatic transfer of ownership between spouses after one passes away, and avoids the lengthy, expensive, and public probate process.”

Transferring ownership of a vacation home to a trust or LLC can offer ease of transfer to the next generation. “Vacation homes may have high monetary and emotional value,” added Diamond. “A trust or LLC allows you to establish rules for how the property will be used and maintained. The home can stay in the family for generations with minimal conflicts, and you can pass the home to the next generation without worrying about the individual financial situation of each family member.”

