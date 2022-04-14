How to Avoid Financial Ignorance During Divorce Proceedings

If your marriage is ending, you may not know where you stand financially. This can be unnerving, especially if you have no idea what your spouse has been doing with the family money throughout the marriage. Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon for one spouse to be hiding money or not providing information about finances. There are procedures in place, however, that require each party in a divorce case to provide detailed information about finances.

The discovery process involves the exchange of information, including documents, financial information, and more, during a court case. It’s important to obtain as much information as possible so you can make informed decisions about your finances and your future.

“Information must be exchanged regarding assets, debts, businesses that may be owned, and any other financial matters,” explained Samuel J. Diamond, an attorney with Diamond Divorce Law. “Not disclosing this information can lead to complications in the divorce proceedings. Inheritance property and other non-marital property must also be disclosed, even if it won’t be split between the parties.”

Diamond recommends watching for red flags that could indicate financial abuse or fraud, either during the marriage, after separation, or both. “If your spouse becomes secretive about financial matters or starts making unusual financial decisions, you should question that,” he said. “If your spouse is withdrawing large amounts of money from joint accounts, or you suspect they are opening secret bank accounts or credit cards, that could be a red flag. You should also be wary if you don’t have any control over the financial accounts or your spouse has changed all the passwords to your financial holdings.”

If you’re going through a divorce, you must know how to obtain financial information from your spouse. The attorneys at Diamond Divorce Law can help ensure you receive the required information and the financial settlement you deserve.

