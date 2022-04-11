Soul Music Comes to Raue Center for the Arts This Spring!

Soul music generally incorporates elements of Rhythm and Blues and Gospel music, with an emphasis on vocals, passionate improvisations, and heartfelt delivery. Soul music is, appropriately, good for the soul. Raue Center for the Arts is proud to present three upcoming Soul concert performances that will remind you what music is all about.

Diva-in-residence Lynne Jordan will hit the Raue stage on April 23, 2022 (and again on June 18th with a new show), with an evening of songs and stories guaranteed to warm your heart. Her special brand of storytelling, raw humor, and performance has made her one of Chicago’s favorite daughters for over thirty years.

“We’re thrilled to work with Lynne over the next year as we explore and create new work with this exceptional artist,” said Richard Kuranda, Executive Director of Raue Center.

On April 29, 2022, Soulbliss: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin & Joe Cocker comes to Raue Center! The Soulbliss tour brings together these two powerhouses in one show. Both artists had careers spanning five decades, crossing genres and leaving an indelible mark on music for decades to come.

LaShera Moore and Derrick Procell take the stage with the energy of Aretha Franklin and Joe Cocker in their prime, masterfully taking you on an amazing musical journey. This performance is presented by Soundtracks of a Generation.

On May 6th, the midwest’s #1 Blues Brothers tribute band, the Blooze Brothers, will rock the Raue stage! The Blooze Brothers has been one of Chicagoland’s most in-demand show bands for three decades, honoring the music made by the original Blues Brothers in movies, television, and recordings. This fantastic tribute band fuses Dan Ackroyd’s love of traditional Blues and Soul with John Belushi’s love of classic Rock into a stage show that energizes and delights thousands of music fans every year!

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.rauecenter.org or call the Box Office at 815-356-9212.

