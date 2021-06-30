Two New Ranch-Style Homes Introduced at Heritage Harbor in Ottawa

OTTAWA, IL – June, 2021 – Two new, low-maintenance ranch-style homes have been introduced in the West Peninsula neighborhood at Heritage Harbor Resort in Ottawa. Priced from the low $400s, including unfinished 9-foot basements and two-car garages, the new designs are part of the West Pointe Homes collection.

“The ease and openness of single-level living is very popular with today’s buyers, particularly second-home owners,” said Pierre Alexander, Heritage Harbor Resort Marketing Manager. “The new Dogwood and Magnolia plans are ideal for entertaining, with open dining, living and kitchen areas and offer a turnkey lifestyle giving buyers, who may be gone for longer periods of time, peace-of-mind.

Offering 1,500 square feet of living space, the Magnolia features a charming front porch and 8-foot-deep rear porch, which can be accessed by the master suite. The island kitchen is open to dining room and living room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling. The master bedroom features a private bath and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms are served by a hall bath. A detached two-car garage and unfinished basement complete the plan.

The 1,700-square-foot Dogwood features a spacious front porch, island kitchen open to the living and dining areas, sunroom, master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bath, two additional bedrooms served by a full hall bath, office, mudroom, attached two-car garage and unfinished basement.

“With interest rates remaining low and an increase in working and learning from home, sales have been record-setting,” Alexander said. “We’ve started construction on one of each of the new plans for buyers who want to start living the harbor life as soon as possible. And, for buyers who want to learn more about Heritage Harbor, we invite them to a ‘Live Like a Homeowner’ with a Discovery Package that includes a two-night stay for two adults and two children under 21 in a cottage, a $50 gift card for the Red Dog Restaurant, a private tour and a customized Starved Rock experience for $249. "

Less than 90 minutes west of Chicago in Ottawa’s Starved Rock Country, Heritage Harbor overlooks the Illinois River and is centered around the award-winning 172-slip marina with 32-acres of 8-foot-deep harbor. Boaters and water sport enthusiasts appreciate the 16-mile stretch of waterway between the Marseilles Lock and Starved Rock and access to the Great Loop. The community also features the Red Dog Restaurant and Tiki Bar, Knot’s Landing sand beach and 3.2-mile Harbor Walk as well numerous neighborhood clubhouses and swimming pools. The Heritage Harbor activity director plans year-round events for residents and guests, including live music on weekends, crafts, cooking classes, tours, and the weekly, Saturday 5K walk and run.

“Many of our homeowners own a boat and rent a slip while others enjoy boat club and watersport rentals,” said Alexander. “The 16-mile stretch of waterway between the Marseilles Lock and Starved Rock Lock is ideal for boaters offering several islands, access to restaurants and events in downtown Ottawa as well as access to Starved Rock State Park.”

In addition to the West Peninsula, Heritage Harbor offers several distinct neighborhoods, including villas, cottages, low-maintenance single-family homes and luxury, custom residences. Homes are priced from the low-$300s to over $1 million dollars and offer a variety of 2021 move-in dates.

“Vacation home investors, who want to rent their home when they’re not using it, appreciate our streamlined rental program managed by our Harbor Inn,” Alexander said. “The Harbor Inn vacation rentals, handle marketing, reservations, cleaning and more to make the process seamless. Last year summer rentals were at 98% capacity and we’re already seeing bookings through August of this year.”

The community is across from the 97-mile I & M Canal Biking trail, is just three miles to charming downtown Ottawa and is only 15 minutes from 2,630-acre Starved Rock State Park, known for its steep sandstone canyons and waterfalls. Historic Ottawa, site of the 1858 Lincoln-Douglas Debate, offers shops, restaurants, craft breweries and more. Minutes from Heritage Harbor, visitors also enjoy the August Hill Winery and Illinois Sparkling Co. Tasting Room, Illinois River Winery, Utica Electric Bike Rental, LaSalle Canal Boat tours and the Grand Bear Falls Indoor Water Park. Golfers enjoy a host of nearby golf clubs such as Dayton Ridge Golf Club, Pine Hills Golf Club Bar and Restaurant and Bourne golf course. The Concept Haulers Motor Speedway offers go karting and the nearby Grundy County Speedway offers stock car racing.

Heritage Harbor is located at 111 Harbor View Drive in Ottawa. Please call (815) 433-5000 or email tammyb@heritageharborottawa.com . Enjoy a virtual drive-through of the community by visiting www.visitheritageharbor.com.