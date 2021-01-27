Only 4 Riverfront Homesites Remain in the Pinnacle Pointe Neighborhood at Heritage Harbor

Only four picturesque, Riverfront homesites, overlooking the Illinois River, remain for sale at Pinnacle Pointe, a premier neighborhood of 23 custom homes within the larger Heritage Harbor Resort community in Ottawa.

“Sales have been brisk this summer, throughout the various neighborhoods in Heritage Harbor, with sales of over 50% in just four months at Pinnacle Pointe,” said Pierre Alexander, Heritage Harbor Resort Marketing Manager. “Pinnacle Pointe boasts the largest and most private settings within Heritage Harbor and features an exclusive clubhouse and fitness center, pool, and private park.”

Just 90 minutes from Chicago and deep in the heart of Starved Rock Country, Heritage Harbor is centered around a state-of-the-art, 152-slip marina, The Red Dog Grill Restaurant, Tiki Bar, and access to the 96-mile I & M Canal Biking trail. The community director plans year-round events for residents and guests, including live music on weekends, crafts, cooking classes, tours, and the weekly, Saturday 5K walk and run.

Three homesite sizes are offered in Pinnacle Pointe, and all can accommodate a garage and 9-foot, walkout basement, with prices starting in the $200s. Buyers can access the preferred designers and builders network at Heritage Harbor or choose to use their own builder. Homes range from 1,705 to over 3,512 square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 ½ to 3 ½ baths, first -floor owner’s suites, island kitchens open to great rooms, guest suites, screened porches, decks, finished walkout lower levels, garages, and some of the homesites can accommodate a private pool. Homes with homesite are priced from the $550s to over $1 million.

A custom model home, designed and built by Cedar Key Development, is currently under construction priced at $650,000 with a spring 2021 delivery. Highlights of the 3,560-square-foot home overlooking the harbor and across the street from the private clubhouse and pool, include a gourmet island kitchen with a walk-in pantry open to the living room with fireplace and dining area all with stunning harbor views, first-floor owner’s suite with private luxury bath, two-car attached garage, and a walkout lower level with two additional bedrooms, each with a private bath, and a recreation room. The second floor of the home will include a guest suite and rooftop deck with private staircase access from the outside making it an ideal in-law suite or office. A waterfront covered deck and patio measuring 390 square feet as well as a 421-square-foot uncovered deck complete the home.

According to Kevin Donovan, president of Cedar Key Development, interested buyers can choose their selections if purchased in the next 60-90 days. A host of energy-efficient features will be included in the home, including an energy-recovery ventilator that circulates fresh air 24/7. Ten-foot ceilings will be found throughout the home and the kitchen will include custom cabinets, quartz countertops and a pro-Bluestar range.

“Families from Naperville, Oak Brook, Hinsdale and Oswego have purchased homesites at Pinnacle Pointe,” Alexander said. “They appreciate creating their own custom oasis while knowing that they can enjoy their vacation home a little more than an hour from home. With telecommuting and e-learning in full swing, many buyers are spending more time at their vacation homes than they had in years past.”

Heritage Harbor is a master-planned community featuring several distinct neighborhoods, including villas, cottages, low-maintenance single-family homes and luxury, custom residences. The newly introduced Boat House neighborhood offers 12 low-maintenance homes priced from $299,000 to $375,000 and range from 975 to 1,700 square feet in size with the option to add a finished walkout lower level that adds 975 square feet to the ranch plan and 850 square feet to the two-story. Additional highlights include two or three bedrooms, 2 ½ baths, charming front and back porches, open concept island kitchens and living rooms, owner’s suites with private baths, finished lower levels with recreation room, full bathroom, bedroom, storage and covered deck.

“Boaters and non-boaters alike appreciate the scenic water views as well as water skiing, jet skiing pontoon boating, kayaking, wakeboarding, fishing and more,” said Alexander.

Only 15 minutes from Heritage Harbor, the 2,630-acre Starved Rock State Park, known for its steep sandstone canyons and waterfalls, attracts hikers and outdoor enthusiasts. Just three miles from the community, historic Ottawa, site of the 1858 Lincoln-Douglas Debate, offers shops, restaurants, craft breweries and more.

Interested homebuyers can learn more through the ‘Live Like a Homeowner’ Discovery Package currently available at Heritage Harbor. The package includes a two-night stay for two adults and two children under 21 in a cottage, a $50 gift card for the Red Dog Grill, a private tour, and a customized Starved Rock experience for $249.

Heritage Harbor is located at 111 Harbor View Drive in Ottawa. Please call (815) 433-5000 Ext. 1 to preschedule a one-on-one appointment or email tammyb@heritageharborottawa.com . Enjoy a virtual drive-through of the community by visiting www.visitheritageharbor.com.