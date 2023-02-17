Conflicting goals complicate governor’s budget planning

How much new spending can next year’s state budget stand?

Gov. JB Pritzker presented his proposed state budget on Wednesday. Given his announced goals for next year’s budget plan, cobbling together a spending plan presents a challenge.

That’s not the half of it.

Pritzker’s proposal will be his alone. But the 2023-24 budget year, which runs from July 1 to June 30, 2024, has to pass legislative muster.

That means super-majority House and Senate Democrats will have to give their OK, and they can be expected to have ideas of their own that include more spending.

Just last week, a group of Chicago-area Democrats proposed creating a new child support plan that calls for giving low- and middle-income families a $700 annual tax credit.

The estimated annual cost of that would be $700 million to $800 million. Readers should bear in mind that estimates like this routinely low-ball actual costs.

The good news is that although Illinois remains deeply in debt because of its under-funded public pensions, its short-term revenue outlook is pretty good.

The legislature’s Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability recently reported that “through the first seven months of the fiscal year, General Funds base revenues are ahead of last year’s pace by $1.958 billion.” When including federal funds, the commission said, “the overall growth increases to $2.283 billion.”

That provides some breathing room. But for what? And for how long?

Pritzker’s budget mavens are forecasting budget deficits for what now is considered the long term – fiscal 2025 begins July 1, 2024.

No wonder state Comptroller Susana Mendoza has warned the governor and legislators to go slow on new spending.

She advised them to “stay away from funding new programs.”

The tax credit program, however, is just one proposal. In his inaugural address, the governor simultaneously suggested limiting growth in spending while making “preschool available to every family in the state” and college tuition “free for every working-class family.”

It won’t take long for all those “free” programs to consume a big part – maybe all – of those new revenues that are forecast.

Here’s something else that complicates the state’s financial picture.

The U.S. economy is not in recession. It’s growing, and unemployment is at a record low.

But inflation and rising interest rates remain a problem. COFGAs chief economist Ben Varner writes that “numerous economic forecasters are still calling for a recession to begin in 2023.”

That’s why it would be good to hope for the best and prepare for the worst. If there is a recession, forecast revenues will take a hit. So the less the state plans to spend, the easier it will be to avoid painful spending cuts.

It would, of course, be foolish to think Pritzker will hold the line on spending. That is counter to his personal preference and political desire to expand existing social programs and create new ones.

But he should bear in mind that until Illinois gets a real grip on its tawdry financial status, chaos in state budget programming will be a constant companion.

That’s why comptroller Mendoza’s sensible advice should be heeded by all those who are part of the budget-making process.

Champaign News-Gazette