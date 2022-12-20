SAFE-T Act handled poorly

The debate over Illinois’ Safety, Accountability and Fairness Equity Today legislation – the SAFE-T Act – has gone in a predictable fashion.

Who has benefitted from the entire discussion? Certainly not those on whose behalf the act was intended. The only beneficiaries have been the politicians who have been able to make hay from the middle of the Act’s arguments.

According to a U.S. Commission on Civil Rights report, research “consistently shows” Black and Latino defendants face higher rates of pretrial detention in federal jails and higher bonds than other demographic groups. In Illinois, 90% of people in jail have not yet had their trial, according to the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority.

The changes in the SAFE-T Act were intended to remove some of what advocates see as incarceration that specifically targets the poor and people of color.

The mood was right after the May 2022 death of George Floyd, a Black man murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during an arrest. The SAFE-T Act was intended to address some inequities in the system.

But the Act was opposed by a number of officials and organizations. More than 60 Illinois states attorneys have sued, calling the Act unconstitutional.

Absent sufficient justification from its proponents, those opposing the Act took the opportunity to frame the discussion. The impression SAFE-T Act opponents pushed left some citizens believing squatters could take up residence in a person’s backyard with no way to be rid of them.

When you’re trying to maximize the terror of something, allowing the fanciful to their most ridiculous thoughts can prove to be a strong asset.

Democrats have revised the Act, as they should have. Republicans remained dissatisfied over what they see as sop offered to quiet their complaints.

Why does every debate about Illinois policy turn into this?

Democrats played this the way a group will whenever they know their decision is controversial. They plan quietly and spring into action when the time is right. Even when there’s nothing nefarious in the execution of the plan – we decline to believe any party’s rank-and-file intend to deflate democracy and the U.S. Constitution – the appearance can be a negative one. In a time when people get their news from a headline or an incomplete social media summary, the way Illinois super-majority Democrats behave too often gives the impression that their thinking is, “What are you going to do? We got the votes.”

How much easier would matters have been had Democrats been transparent from the outset? Opponents were going to poke at the idea regardless of when they first heard it. Transparency is crucial, particularly as Democrats and the super-majority give the impression that they’ve been given free rein to do whatever they wish.

Republicans in Illinois need to realize how the state is controlled politically. The manner they can move their agenda in any way is to get in on the discussion from the beginning. Listen and pick your spots. Part of the state’s dysfunction can be laid at the feet of politicians not recognizing their limitations.

There are plenty of fixes Illinois needs. If SAFE-T Act consequences are limited or if the results are disastrous, the only way issues can be addressed is with honest recognition of successes and failures.

