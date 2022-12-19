Gun-ban plan is next item on Gov. JB Pritzker’s to-do list

The governor’s gun-control measure requires serious legislative study, not slapdash approval designed to beat a non-existent deadline.

Gov. JB Pritzker has a new, large legislative priority – an assault-weapons ban that legislators will almost certainly approve.

But he appears torn between two possibilities – passing it in a heartbeat during the brief lame-duck session in January or later after thorough review by newly elected House and Senate members.

This month, Pritzker endorsed legislation introduced by state Rep. Robert Morgan, D-Highwood.

In one breath, the governor noted that “the legislative process can be a grinding one that requires a lengthier look” at the various provisions up for consideration. In almost the next, he switched positions, saying it’s “important that we do it as fast as possible,” perhaps during the lame-duck session that meets right before the new General Assembly convenes.

Pritzker, obviously, is going to get the legislation he wants. So why the rush to run it through the House and Senate at warp speed?

Would anyone be surprised to learn that politics are in play?

One reason to pass the bill without legislative hearings and calm, reasoned discussion is to deny those who oppose it or see problems with specific provisions the time needed to get involved in the process.

It’s legislating by ambush.

The other is because many legislators – Democrats and Republicans – are leaving office. So who better to vote for controversial legislation than those no longer accountable to the voters.

The Chicago Tribune noted the quick-strike option “gives some departing lawmakers latitude to take a tough vote on a contentious issue without fear of a backlash at the ballot box.”

