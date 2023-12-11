Letter: 2024, most important election

Two of the greatest threats to America, the world and humanity itself are the acceptance of fascism and the denial of climate change. It is up to every informed American and earthling to defend themselves and oppose the negative ramifications of both.

Yet, here in the greatest nation on earth we have one political party led by a wannabe fascist authoritarian despot. A disgraced, twice impeached, pathological liar, who is under four grand jury indictments of over 91 felonies for seditious conspiracy, election subversion, espionage and inciting a violent domestic terrorist insurrection attack in his failed coup to overthrow democracy.

That same political party of climate change denialists is owned by greedy sociopathic fossil fuel oligarchs and Wall Street plutocrats who put profit over people and planet in our system of legalized bribery.

As the 2024 political campaigns ramp up their deceitful advertising, we the people of the educated, informed majority must vote en masse to eliminate the politicians defending and worshiping fascism while denying the existence of fossil-fuel-caused climate change.

Anything less will leave our children and grandchildren to live in a Putin-style dictatorship on an uninhabitable planet destroyed by fire, floods, drought, famine and deadly heat waves.

Indeed, 2024 is the most important election of our children’s lifetimes.

Bob Janz

McHenry