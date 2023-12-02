Letter: We the People campaign

Help build a brighter future for Illinois residents. Take action and join the fight for fiscal sanity, lower taxes and anti-local government corruption. Make Illinois a better place.

Support We The People Campaign’s proposed solutions:

Consolidate 102 counties to 50. Consolidate 859 school districts to 50 county unified school districts. Liquidate 1,429 township governments, not the 1,398 township road districts. Remove school funding from property taxes.

Illinois has about 9,000 units of local governments to fund, nearly 3,500 more than any other state. Reform without delay! Contact your state representative and senator to make government consolidation a priority of the General Assembly.

Bob Anderson

Wonder Lake