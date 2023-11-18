Letter: Shrinking middle class

The middle class has decreased in percentages over the past five decades, according to Pew Research Center.

Percentages in 1971: Lower income-25%, Middle-61%, Upper-14%.

Percentages in 2021: Lower income-29%, Middle-50%, Upper-21%.

I believe a more vigorous middle class makes the USA stronger. This maintains more equity in our economics. We should have 70% or higher in the middle class, 7% in upper class and 13% in lower class.

Such numbers allow for 16%of the lower class to enter the middle class. This would strengthen the middle class. It would lower the overall cost of our taxes for the poor. Cost of food programs, etc. It brings lower income, often desperate people into a stable living style. This could help reduce crimes, minor and major—i.e., drug sales, addiction, overdose deaths, overall drug problem and new mass shootings. It could reduce the number of homeless people in major cities. I believe it makes sense to have more people living a fulfilled comfortable life than having people living a life of excessive luxury.

To make America equal we need to rethink of ourselves as a tribe, as a family of united citizens. Upper income for 2020 was $219,572 and upwards. I believe middle class places greater value on family and friends. So do the rich, but they value their own development of talents and skills, devoting a higher priority to time making an endless amount of money in a passive way.

Richard Rill

Crystal Lake