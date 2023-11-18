Letter: Local musings

Wish we here in Woodstock had a Rib House. When Coleman’s was open on Lake Avenue I did enjoy a rib meal. Why don’t we have a steak restaurant here in Woodstock? Sure Crystal Lake has Outback and Antioch has Dockers North. I miss KFC. That was so easy to turn in and get back out on 47. So many businesses are jammed into a half-mile on 47. Unless you are smart enough to make it up to a stoplight you could be waiting so long to get back on 47. I can’t wait until 47 is widened to four lanes. Think it is bad now? Wait.

If the real estate wasn’t priced so high we could have so many more choices of places to go for so many things. This town proceeded to keep this town old-fashioned, well they succeeded also to keep out some good businesses.

We need a Senior Low Cost Facility. Where I am at I am paying $950 for a one-bedroom. Illinois doesn’t have Senior Low Cost, because we are broke. Did we cause this? No.

Suzanne McDonald

Woodstock