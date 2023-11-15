Letter: Ageism in the media

As a nurse living in a retirement community, I am puzzled and disheartened by the overt ageism recently reported in the news media. I’m hearing political pundits who know little about the science of longevity and healthy aging. We all know there’s a great variation of both physical and cognitive functioning among individuals, yet we are hearing only about numbers and years of age, not actual ability. It seems much of this ageism is politically motivated.

Certainly we all know seniors who by the age of 50 are showing signs of significant physical and mental decline and we also know of 80 and even 90 year-olds who have aged healthfully and whose bodies, including brains, retain functioning. With their years of experience and judgement they are quite capable of contributing more than those considerably younger.

It seems the press is hovering over President Biden, focused on his age, ready to pounce on any misstep, whether a stumble or a poor recall of a date during a speech, as glaring evidence of an inability to lead. I’d look at what the man has and is doing for evidence of ability. He’s got a long list of recent accomplishments which should put minor slips in perspective, not be a rallying cry for age restriction.

When I consider the risks our country is now facing from environmental disaster, gun violence, crazy conspiracy theories and politicians so determined to win they’ve lost all integrity, I’ll trust proven leaders with experience who’ve demonstrated good judgment over those who are proven liars, have attempted an insurrection and have no less than 91 criminal indictments. There are remedial steps one can take if an individual needs more rest or steadier footing, but there’s no cure for hate and lack of conscience.

Joan Davis

Huntley