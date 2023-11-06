Letter: Share the love

Zach Brokaw’s mission in life was to make the world a kinder place. Sadly, he died at age 20 after falling asleep behind the wheel. The following Christmas, “Stuff the Stocking for Zach” was born.

Zach was my only child. I created this fundraiser so I’d have something positive to focus on and as a way to benefit the community while honoring something he was passionate about. Zach was an Eagle Scout and, from a very young age, he felt compelled to help others and did so whenever given the opportunity.

Donations collected will fund our “Share the Love Giveaway”, during which we will be surprising people with random acts of kindness done in his memory. Over the past eight years we have raised over $70,000, impacting hundreds of lives!

Our goal this year is to once again bring hope and joy into people’s hearts during these uncertain times. Recipients may include families facing medical and/or financial issues, veterans, the homeless, senior citizens or someone just going through a difficult time. We may assist with auto repairs, veterinary bills, groceries and more! The possibilities are endless!

Donations may be sent to Diane Brokaw, P.O. Box 762, Wonder Lake, IL 60097, or through PayPal (using “send to a friend” option only, please!) via dianebrokaw@juno.com. Zelle is also accepted.

Donations of any amount are greatly appreciated and will be accepted through Jan. 10. For questions, call 815-276-4194.

Together we can make a difference!

Diane Brokaw

Wonder Lake