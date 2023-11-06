Letter: EV drivers aren’t paying gas tax

Read a couple of days ago that the county board voted to raise the county gas tax for road maintenance by almost double the current rate. I don’t have a problem with that as they do an excellent job of maintaining our roads.

What I do have a problem with is that the tax has probably become unconstitutional. They are only taxing residents who drive gas-powered cars, while those who drive the new electric cars are not being taxed and have been and still are using our roads free of charge. The county board needs to come up with a more equitable way of taxing for road maintenance.

Len Korn

Crystal Lake