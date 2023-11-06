Letter: A quote from Martha Gelhorn

Martha Gellhorn wrote the definitive statement on why we should have K-12 Political Literacy programs that are age appropriate in our public schools.

Short bio of Martha Gellhorn (1908-1998):

Only woman to be on the boats which landed at Normandy Beach on D-Day, June 4, 1944.

Born in .St. Louis.

Assistant to Eleanor Roosevelt.

War correspondent in WWII and in subsequent wars.

Went to Dachau prison at the end of WWII.

Was the third wife of Ernest Hemingway.

Has written books and for publications.

A movie about her life with Hemingway was made.

Her quote: “People often say, with pride, ‘I’m not interested in politics.’ They might as well say, ‘I’m not interested in my standard of living, my health, my job, my rights, my freedom, my future or any future.’ If we mean to keep any control over our world and lives, we must be interested in politics.”

Donna Davis

Woodstock