Letter: Struggling children

Is it any wonder that over half of some 5th grade students, following a suicide prevention training session, shared that they were struggling, or knew someone else?

Many of today’s children have been led to believe that there’s no future because using fossil fuels for transportation, cooking or heating homes is a menace to life. Some youngsters have joined the Extinction Rebellion, fearing that unless we become carbon neutral it’s over, mass extinction. A young Greta Thunberg was used by the climate catastrophe crowd to scare the be Jeeves out of other children. She even met climate alarmist King Charles III who claimed we had 18 months to the end, 24 months ago. Stop scaring the children! One opposite view is from Dr. Patrick Moore a co-founder of Greenpeace. He’s since left the organization. He shows through NASA satellite imagery that the miniscule amount of CO2 we’ve added to the atmosphere has actually greened the planet. Plants use CO2 and give off O2, a healthy symbiotic relationship.

Adding to some children’s anxiety is the ideology that they’re in the wrong body. Gender dysphoria is statistically from .002% to .005%, between 2 to 14 persons per 100K. Those handful of children should be given professional help. Everyone has 50% of their DNA from Dad, and 50% from Mom. All have masculine and feminine traits. Children are not adults. Their brains are not fully developed. Stop confusing them!

Add the violence children are bombarded with. Any wonder they’re struggling?

Nicholas Kockler

Woodstock