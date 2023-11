A recent Wall Street Journal poll of Republican voters found that 74% of them believe that inflation is ‘headed in the wrong direction’. The truth is, inflation has been falling for almost two years and is currently 3.18%, down from 8.52% last year at this time.

Such an easy thing to verify, and yet so few Republicans even bother. These are the people that want to tell us how to live our lives? Absolutely not.

Richard Keslinke

Algonquin