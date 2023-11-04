Letter: Improvement or change?

Since May 26, 2023, we are getting unpleasant loud music in the Sage YMCA Fitness Center. It is made of yelling, screaming and drums. You can hear “I do not care” shouted 16 times in a row.

I asked people I know their feelings. One said “I do not care about it.” Another one: “It is terrible.” A senior person: “I just do not hear it.” Next one: “It is tolerable, as I am here for 5 minutes only.” Next one: “It is frightening! Why do not they use classical music instead?” The front desk lady: “Yes, it is too loud, ask managers to program it quieter.”

I hate this “music.” This short poll did not find a single person loving it. Although my poll was concentrated on senior and middle-aged people, I see the majority of the younger generation using earbuds, which delivers their favorite music. I agree with my friend: classical music would be a good choice. Another good choice would be patriotic songs, or Glenn Miller, The Beatles or ABBA.

Music has to bring a nice tune we can retain in our memory, otherwise it is not music, but noise. As far, as I know, nobody asked YMCA management to bring music to the Fitness Center, it was their initiative. The customers did not win. However, this innovation seems to be just another change, not improvement. I understand the management works hard to keep YMCA running, but it would be even better, if they hear our voices.

Andrei Chugunov

Cary