Letter: Extremism in US politics

There are those who justify their continued allegiance to their particular party by insisting that the radical elements within that party are the exception — just a few wild eyed radicals. Or perhaps they say there are extremists on both sides. Let’s look at the evidence.

Extremism is commonly defined as a belief in and support for ideas that are far from what most people consider reasonable. So, for example, someone who believes that they can, with impunity, pull out a gun and randomly shoot another person on Fifth Avenue in New York, might accurately be described as an extremist. Suggesting that one’s political critics should be executed or inciting an armed insurrection would be examples of violent extremism.

These examples are not drawn from some wild-eyed right wing radicals, but rather they are public statements from the current leader of the Republican Party. What about the argument that extremism exists equally on both sides? The Anti-Defamation League is a nonpartisan organization that fights extremism regardless of ideology or party. The ADL concluded that the threat from violent extremism in the United States over the past 10 years was overwhelmingly from right-wing extremists. In January 2022, the ADL identified more than 100 right-wing extremists running for elected office nationwide — 25% of which won their primaries. By comparison, left-wing extremist candidates were far fewer and performed far less well.

The rise in right-wing extremism should not be shrugged off. Instead, remember that “the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men (and women) do nothing”

Deborah Haglund

Huntley