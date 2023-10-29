Letter: Unfunded mandates

I thought there was a law prohibiting unfunded government mandates. The current Biden administration has U.S. taxpayers funding wars in Ukraine and Israel, aid to Gaza civilians and Sudan, housing, food and education for non-citizen migrant cities and substantial financial subsidies to eliminate fossil fuel usage.

Do American taxpayers really understand who is paying for these adventures?

Government only distributes the taxes they collect from us. Governments do not create any money. If they print money that creates inflation and decreases the value of money you have. Then prices increase and we strike for better wages, etc.

Is somebody searching for John Galt?

Ronald Hameetman

Fox River Grove