Letter: Thank you, U.S. Rep. Bill Foster

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, 24 Republican-led legislatures have instituted egregious abortion bans, preventing millions of people from making their own reproductive health decisions or accessing necessary medical care.

Abortion bans disproportionately hurt Black, brown and low-income communities, which is just par for the course for MAGA Republicans. Anti-abortion lawmakers have taken these bans to new, extreme levels, even though voters have made it clear that restricting reproductive rights is overwhelmingly unpopular.

Our bodily autonomy should not depend on what state we live in. We need federal legislation to protect reproductive freedom for all.

Representative Bill Foster has been fighting back against the Republicans’ anti-abortion agenda and is an advocate for reproductive freedom in Congress. He has cosponsored the Women’s Health Protection Act to codify Roe v. Wade, and also signed onto:

The Ensuring Women’s Right to Reproductive Freedom Act – to affirm the right to travel to receive legal abortion care; The My Body, My Data Act – to protect data privacy related to reproductive health information; and The Abortion Justice Act – to ensure that everyone can access the care they need.

These bills are critical to ensuring that everyone can access abortion care, which we know is a winning issue. We need all Democrats to join Foster as strong champions of reproductive freedom, not just to win back the House in 2024, but to deliver on these bills for millions of Americans whose health and lives depend on them.

Thomas Pavelko

Crystal Lake