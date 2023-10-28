Letter: Where are the glimmers of hope?

The murder of 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume and attempted murder of his mother was not only a shocking local story but one that was covered on the PBS NewsHour and other national TV news programs.

The incident left me stunned and depressed.

A Chicago Tribune article stated, “… the violence they escaped [from Palestine’s West Bank] found them again …” Hate seems to have a long reach. But, of course, it has no geographical home.

The incursion of Israel by Hamas militants slaughtering innocent men, women and children shook the world and it came as a surprise given the vaunted perception of Israel’s border security. It felt like we’ve already had enough demonstrations of hate in Ukraine by Russian forces – indiscriminate bombings of civilian targets, torture of captured Ukrainian men and women and other atrocities. That along with other heinous happenings around the globe made it appear the bucket of hate is overflowing.

Where are the glimmers of hope regarding all this? For me, I look for the individuals and organizations working for peace, for the people “turning down the temperature” on heated rhetoric, for the people persevering in their compassionate work for the common good and general welfare.

Also, it may all come down to the most basic of levels – the individual. Confucius said, “When you see a worthy person, endeavor to emulate him. When you see an unworthy person, then examine your inner self.”

Jim Bauman

Crystal Lake