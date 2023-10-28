Letter: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is here and so is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. As a two time male breast cancer “thriver,” it is imperative that men understand that we can get breast cancer, too.

I am celebrating my nine-year “cancerversary.” I am here because I caught it early. Two times in three years. I urge every man out there to take charge of their health. It’s okay to talk about your health to those in your life. It’s not a sign of weakness.

As a man, getting a breast cancer diagnosis is nothing to be ashamed of. It is not something to be kept a secret. Please take care of your health and ask for help. Speak up for yourself when dealing with healthcare professionals and advocate for yourself. You know your body and you know when something is wrong.

Approximately 2,750 men a year will be diagnosed with breast cancer in any given year. Because many men ignore their health our, outcomes are worse than women. Approximately 500 men die from breast cancer per year.

I am very fortunate to be a nine-year “thriver” because I can educate everyone that men get breast cancer, too. Breast cancer doesn’t care if you are a man or a woman.

John Falk

Lakewood