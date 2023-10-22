Knights of Columbus thanks donors, volunteers for help with annual ID Drive

The McHenry Knights of Columbus Council 1288 announced its gratitude for the generosity shown by many people during the organization’s annual ID Drive the weekend of Sept. 15 to 17.

Each year, the Knights of Columbus collects money for the benefit of those with intellectual disabilities. Representatives hand out Tootsie Rolls in front of many retailers that weekend.

The money collected helps to support McHenry County organizations such as the Pioneer Center for Human Services, Main Stay Therapeutic Farm, the Autism Center in McHenry, Special Camps and other places that work to help and care for those with special needs.

The KOC also would like to thank the Knights of Columbus from Holy Apostles and St. Mary’s parishes in McHenry. Special thanks goes out to the volunteers from the McHenry High School Key Club, the Pioneer Center, Main Stay and the St. Mary’s Council of Catholic Women, all of which took a few hours of their weekend to help make these collections. Their unselfish gift of time is as precious as the money collected.

The generous donations, especially during these trying times, is a blessing that will be rewarded in kind one day.

The Knights of Columbus is grateful to all who donated during the drive, as it helps in the organization’s mission to those in need.

May God bless!

Daniel P. Cwiak is ID Drive chairman for the Knights of Columbus Council 1288.