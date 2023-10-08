Letter: Historical Society Beer Mile ‘huge success’

The Inaugural Huntley Historical Society Beer Mile was a huge success and a great time thanks to the chuggers that took the mile challenge and thanks to our community minded sponsors: Sew Hop’d Brewery, Artic Heating and Cooling, Alliance Contractors, Ornery Mule Racing, the Mallegni Family, Landmark Contractors, Jeff Goodmanson-Berkshire Hathaway Starck, Huntley Travel, Huntley Fnbo, Huntley Floral and Huntley Community Radio 101.5 FM.

Funds raised by the Beer Mile support the Society’s future museum. The Huntley Historical Society looks forward to next year’s Chug-Run-Repeat!

Lonni Oldham

Huntley Historical Society