Letter: Are the demands of the presidency too much for older candidates?

I was 21 years old 49 years ago. I was working full-time at an area hospital in my hometown of Quincy so that I could earn the tuition money for the last year of my undergraduate degree. On August 9th, President Richard Nixon came on the television and announced that he was resigning the office of President of the United States. President Nixon was facing likely impeachment for his role in covering up the Watergate scandal that included a break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in the Watergate complex in Washington, D.C.

I am 70 years old now, and when I look back at Nixon’s actions he seems like “The Great American Patriot” compared to Donald Trump. Although many men and women in their 80s are vibrant and full of wisdom and good experience, the demands of the presidency, in my opinion, are too much for someone in their late 70s and early 80s. Wouldn’t these two both show greater patriotism and concern for their country if they stepped aside?

Eloise Elizabeth Cooper

Crystal Lake