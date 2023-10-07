Letter: Criticism for ‘Bidenomics’

Recent letter to hail Bidenomics was quite a surprise. With a current border crisis, surging crime, inflation and baby formula shortage behind us, we now hear that Walgreens will be closing 150 stores in the U.S., and eliminating 504 corporate jobs.

In addition, Ford Motors who cut 4,000 jobs in 2022, is cutting several hundred engineers and 200 contract employees in 2023. Lordstown EV car maker filed for bankruptcy. Tremendous staff layoffs in tech industry, Twitter and Google. I will continue to keep myself informed about future merits of this incompetent administration ... and inflation already did happen ... $$$.

Ronald Hameetman

Fox River Grove