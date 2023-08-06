Letter: Pay goodwill forward

I just came back from a restaurant breakfast in McHenry with a friend. As we were enjoying our delicious breakfasts, our waitress gave us our checks stating that our breakfasts were paid for by another patron. As we were leaving, she said that the lady was with the National Guard and had paid for everyone’s checks at the time of paying her bill. There were more than a few patrons in the restaurant.

Just want to publicly thank that lady for her generous gift and how wonderful it made us feel. Many of us were of the retirement age. We left our waitress a good tip, hoping to partially pay forward this gift and carry this gratitude to others today. Thank you and may God bless your day.

Christine Marulewski

McHenry