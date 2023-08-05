Letter: Great powers should cooperate for peace

See the movie “Oppenheimer.” There are those who insist that it was necessary to drop atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, believing in the propaganda story of that day that up to 800,000 U.S. soldiers would be killed in an invasion, and that only an unconditional surrender would be accepted.

A naval blockade combined with the fire-bombing of 64 Japanese cities had effectively defeated Japan. President Truman authorized the two atomic bombings over the objections of many of his military advisors, including General Eisenhower. A conditional surrender was signed anyway.

As the 78th anniversary of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombings approaches, we’d be well to remember two of President Kennedy’s speeches, one at American University and the other at the United Nations shortly before he was murdered.

He spoke of cooperation between great powers, since we all inhabit this small planet, and that we must put ourselves in our enemies’ shoes. This just after he resolved the Cuban Missile Crisis with Soviet Premier Khrushchev. Will today’s Military Industrial Congressional Intelligence Media Academic Think Tanks allow cooperation between powers, or will a thermonuclear conflagration end everything?

On Sunday, Aug. 6, Humanity for Peace is holding a rally at the U.N. Plaza in New York to avoid what was not avoided nearly 80 years ago. Their website lists other rallies being held. It’s possible to Stop WWIII.

Nicholas C. Kockler

Woodstock