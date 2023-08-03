Letter: How will proposed gravel pit affect property values?

All of McHenry,

At the City Council meeting regarding the proposed gravel pit, the question was asked: how much will we lose on property values?

Diane Hite, former professor from Auburn University, did pioneering research that enabled her to determine the amount of loss based on proximity to a pit. The Council was asked to use the Professor’s calculations to determine how much homeowners will lose, and then to inform its constituents.

A spreadsheet employing the Professor’s formulas was conveyed to the City Council to help them calculate the loss for each property owner. Their obligation of due diligence requires that they calculate the loss and relay it to their constituents. Otherwise, the Council will have no basis to weigh the pros (for the gravel pit) against the cons (our loss).

You’re probably thinking, “that’s a problem just for the residents east of the Fox River.” You would be wrong. Professor Hite’s figures show that there is a loss within 3 miles of a gravel pit. A line 3 miles west of the gravel pit’s proposed boundary (at the outdoor theater) brings you to Beach Road at the west end of McCullom Lake.

Chapel Hill Road west to Beach Road; that includes just about All of McHenry.

Want to measure your loss? Ask your alderman to download the spreadsheet and calculate the loss, so that you, and he, know the cost. If that doesn’t work, calculate it yourself. Go to nomchenrypit.com, the Property Values tab, and you will see the spreadsheet, instructions, and more.

And you might want to ask why you weren’t informed of all this earlier by the City. Gravel companies provide a real service and product. But at your expense?

Scott A Nolan

McHenry