Letter: Help clean up litter

Just think how clean our town would be if every person picked up one piece of garbage every day. Five pieces would even be better.

Our Mayor Haig runs every day and stops to pick up garbage along the way. Not just 1 to 5 pieces, I’ve seen him carrying bags full. Thank you Mayor Haig for cleaning up our neighborhoods.

Now how about following his example and doing our part? Just picking up one piece of garbage every day will help keep Crystal Lake the beautiful town it is.

Jeanne Eibisch

Crystal Lake