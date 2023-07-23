Letter: Petty or grand theft, it’s still theft

Most of us attended kindergarten where we learned certain social skills such as take your turn, keep your hands to yourself, and you can not take other peoples’ stuff. When I reported to Naval Officer Candidate School, this was further codified into an honor code: “I will not lie, cheat, or steal nor tolerate those among us who do.”

Clearly the former occupant of the White House did not learn these same social skills when he attended the private Kew Forest kindergarten in New York City.

When he left governmental employment as the Commander-in Chief, he took the peoples’ stuff home with him. There are photos of the many boxes in the media that affirm this hard cold fact. Because some of these presidential documents were classified, it elevates this discussion from petty theft to grand theft and beyond. Actually the crime charged is described as mishandling of classified information. In basic terms, theft of other peoples’ stuff.

The question before the judicial system and ultimately the entire nation is will we tolerate such behavior? My kindergarten teacher taught me not to as did my Naval career. Candidate Trump has many defenders, but perhaps those defenders should remember the skills they should have learned in kindergarten. Candidate Trump simply must have a speedy trail, be convicted and punished or every kindergartner and those of us older folks will learn that rules do not apply and can be ignored.

Louis F. Rabe

Crystal Lake