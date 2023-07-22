Letter: Find your wild

If you are looking for a fun way to spend the remaining days of summer, I strongly suggest the McHenry County Conservation District’s Find Your Wild activity. It is a great way to get out and see all of the amazing MCCD Sites throughout the county and win some cool stickers and other prizes.

The program is completely self-guided and allows participants to move at their own pace and schedule. Joining is easy and best of all, free! But don’t wait too long. Find Your Wild ends Sept. 4.

Visit the MCCD website for the complete details. While you are there, check out the other great activities offered by the conservation district. Another favorite of mine is the Century Hikers Club. Members of the club log the miles they hike in district sites and win prizes when they reach certain distance milestones like 100 miles.

The natural beauty of McHenry County is amazing and MCCD makes it fun and accessible to all.

John Sullivan

Woodstock