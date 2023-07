The most recent issue of Wine Spectator arrived in the mail this week.

This is the annual restaurant award issue in which the magazine identifies top restaurants in the U.S. Crystal Lake’s own 1776 made the list again this year but was elevated to “Best of Award of Excellence.”

It is the only restaurant in McHenry County to be included on this prestigious list.

Congratulations to the team at 1776 for this outstanding accolade.

Lloyd Everard

Crystal Lake