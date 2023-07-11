Letter: The Metra Rockford Line makes no sense

The $275 million cost of the proposed Metra Rockford line equates to $16 million per year if amortized over 30 years. Add in operating costs, based on Metra’s historical record, and the total annual cost will probably be at least $25 million per year.

Ticket prices will have to be competitive with Van Galder Bus Service, which offers 33 scheduled trips per day from Rockford to O’Hare and the Loop for about $25.

So, the new line, which will offer only two trips per day, will need to sell a million tickets per year to break even ($25 million divided by $25 per ticket).

Amtrak’s ridership on the Hiawatha line from Chicago to Milwaukee, which is about the same distance as from Chicago to Rockford, was about 240,000 in 2021 and about 875,000 before the pandemic.

Rockford has a population of about 147,000, or about one-tenth that of the Milwaukee metro area.

In short, demand for this line will probably be less than 10% of what’s needed to break even and the line will likely run at an operating loss of more than $24 million per year or about $1,000 to $3,000 per passenger. This is drastically worse than Metra’s loss per passenger on its other lines.

The proposed service is unnecessary, duplicative, and will likely run at a tremendous loss, subsidized by taxpayers.

Steve Willson

Lakewood