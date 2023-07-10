Letter: Save our baseball fields

The village of Cary is creating a new TIF district. The TIF district will build a new road through Maplewood Public School fields. Cary Youth Baseball has used the fields for over 70 years. Families have been playing on the fields for over four generations. The program has over 500 children participating this year. An equipment shed and a concession building were built. Cary has not made any other land available for these families. I think the land should be preserved as a historic landmark to save our baseball fields.

Catherine LeBron

Cary