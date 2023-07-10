Letter: Officials are selling out the city

Regarding the proposed gravel pit in McHenry right next to the schools and outdoor theater, it seems that some elected officials in the city and county are fine with selling out our city, ignoring valid concerns and risking the health and safety of our people.

There is a high risk of contamination to the water supply and our wells, while silica dust will rain on the schools and into the kids’ lungs. It would also be an atrocious eyesore and traffic nightmare right as you enter McHenry from the east. What a beautiful sight.

Riverside Chocolate Factory and the McHenry Outdoor Theater pull people from all over into McHenry, even from other states. They’re two of the most unique and iconic businesses we have and they want to slap a gravel pit right next to them in an area that’s surrounded by homes and schools?

Hopefully elected officials in the city and county understand that saying yes to this means, “I want to lose the next election.” They need to remember that they work for the people, not a person. Prioritize our needs over the greedy wants of one businessman.

Anyone in McHenry that wants this shut down should come to the city council vote at 7 p.m. July 17 at city hall. One night of your life could change the next 20 years.

James Kingery

McHenry