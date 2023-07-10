Letter: Do we need township goverment?

Do we need a township government in the 21st century?

Some Illinois news media opinions:

Chicago Daily-News, 1973: “Townships, who needs them?”

Quad City Times, 1990: “Get rid of townships.”

Chicago Sun-Times: “Time to end townships.”

The (Joliet) Herald-News, 1992: “Abolish township government.”

Belleville News-Democrat, 1993: “The township dinosaur.”

Fox Lake Press, 1998: ”Have townships served their purpose?”

Northwest Herald, 2013: “As Illinois examines consolidation and eliminating levels of government, doing away with townships should be at the top of the list.”

(Bloomington) Pantagraph, 2013: “Cutting property taxes begins with cutting townships.”

Northwest Herald, 2014: “Townships have become a haven for wasted tax dollars.”

Chicago Tribune, 2019: “To declutter Illinois and save tax dollars, eliminate townships.”

Northwest Herald, 2020: “Study, township elimination would save money.”

The (Aurora) Beacon News: “Townships are tax-eating dinosaur agencies.”

Quad City Times: “Township government, get rid of this wasteful, unnecessary government.”

WOAD-TV Editorial: ”Townships, why are you paying tax dollars for something you can’t justify?”

The Associated Press: “Townships, fat with overhead.”

Gov. JB Pritzker and general assembly members: most states do not have township government on their tax bills. Why do we?

Also, township government is a separate government unit from the township road district. Both have their own tax levy.

Bob Anderson

Wonder Lake