Letter: Beautiful McHenry

Beautiful McHenry is having a moment. All over, I see new businesses and upgrades to existing businesses. McHenry is gaining new interest and attention fueled by McHenry Riverwalk, the Chamber of Commerce, private investors, a supportive community and good decisions by our city government.

Now, momentum is threatened by a proposed gravel pit/recycling center that could burst this bubble. Due to its location in an area of long-established neighborhoods, two schools and small businesses – as well as its impact on Route 120 traffic, this pit is a bad fit for McHenry. McHenry Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted no on this. Concerns included proximity to single-family housing, truck traffic, decline in property values and the potential to discourage further development. They concluded these concerns outweigh any public gain.

Moreover, residents are voicing concerns about silica dust, possible well contamination and disruption to the ecological habitat. Opposition to the city council vote on July 17 is growing and documents/studies have been forwarded to city hall for review. Have officials studied information from any sources beyond the pit owner’s proposal and a report written by the owner? I’d feel better if they did.

Arguments for the pit have included: “The county is having a gravel shortage” and “the county will do it anyway, so don’t you want McHenry to control the pit?”

I want McHenry to respect its Zoning Commission, honor/represent its constituents, let the county find a better place to meet its gravel needs and reject this proposal.

Opposition to this goes beyond the immediate area, including residents in Ward 4 (who have lived with a gravel pit) and people in Ward 3, like me, who can recognize the adverse effect on our Ward 1 and county neighbors.

Letting the people on the east side of McHenry bear the weight of this pit and its consequences is unworthy of McHenry, the “Heart of the Fox.” I’m optimistic our city council and mayor can do better for their entire community.

Cynthia Jones Locke

McHenry