Please note my stance on the Spring Grove gravel pit.

Back up truck noise constantly, breathing dust all day encourage keeping our windows closed all the time and probabilities of lung disease for our families and pets. How can we send our kids out to play in a dust bowl?

In the 1930s dust storms lasted for eight years in parts of the country and many people died from silicosis. They couldn’t control it, but we can.

Gravel pit go elsewhere.

Carol Lench

Spring Grove