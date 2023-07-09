Letter: Concerns about proposed McHenry gravel pit

There are concerns raised by residents in regards to a new aggregate pit in McHenry at Route 120 and Chapel Hill Road. Questions around air quality, water safety, traffic concerns, the proximity of the location between two schools, a church, local historic landmarks and property value decline have been unanswered by community leaders and the owner of the proposed pit, Jack Pease. Those asking have been ridiculed by both Mayor Wayne Jett and Pease.

We are being fed false narratives to push this pit through without due diligence from the city/county. If you wouldn’t want this in your backyard, don’t put it in ours.

Elizabeth Malatesta

McHenry