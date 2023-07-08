Letter: Pritzker for president

Gov. JB Pritzker will become an ideal challenger to President Joe Biden in 2024. His success to grant any Illinois resident (undocumented noncitizens) access to Medicaid benefits and four-year driver licenses will enhance his image as a champion of diversity. This will also increase job opportunities in the legal, health and insurance industries.

Since we do not want these new drivers to pollute with outdated gas autos, this should also increase state paid subsidies to the EV auto industry.

The creation of Illinois State Prescription Protection Agency and Early Childhood Learning Department will allow for new government employment opportunities.

R. James Hameetman

Fox River Grove