Letter: McHenry can do better

As many of you know, I’m against the proposed gravel pit and asphalt recycling center located at the corner of Route 120 and Chapel Hill Road.

The owner wants to annex the into city and dig a permanent hole.

I am not against gravel pits; our county is built on one.

What I don’t want to see is McHenry go down this road and make the city look cheap. They’re talking about over 100 trucks going in and out daily.

Let that sink in. The location will be a mess.

McHenry has many things going for it; we can do better. The land will go east from Route 120 to the Outdoor Theater. Let’s develop it right, not as a pit that may add $1.5 million over 20 years.

McHenry is better than the money. The future belongs to those who believe in McHenry’s beauty and all it offers.

Alderman Frank McClatchey

McHenry